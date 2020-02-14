MONA to highlight pastel artist in program

To commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendement, which allowed women the right to vote, the Museum of Nebraska Art will highlight Jennifer Homan in its February Collection Connection program.
During 2020, MONA will be featuring the work of women artists, past and present.
“Jennifer Homan: Nebraska’s Boundless Skies” will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the museum in Kearney, 2401 Central Ave. The program is free and open to the public.
“Jennifer Homan’s pure pastel pigments eulogize the spectacular power, scale and moods of Nebraska’s boundless skies, and the land that’s moored beneath them,” according to a press release. “Her paintings are factual documentary records of interrupted horizons, or suffused spots of electric light, diminished by vast open spaces and the sweeping intensity of palpable pigmented skies.”
Homan has a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in painting from Colorado State University and is a member of the Pastel Society of America. Her work is exhibited and collected nationally, and MONA has one painting in its permanent collection.
