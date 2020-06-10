SUTHERLAND — Sutherland’s monthly community breakfast returns Sunday at the American Legion Post No. 208 in Sutherland.
The host for June is Boy Scout Troop 265. The troop is partnering with the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce to host the monthly community breakfast to raise money to help cover troop expenses.
Several changes are being implemented because of COVID-19. The food will be served cafeteria style, not self-service buffet style. All volunteers will be masked and gloved. The tables will be 6 feet apart and separated so that no more than six people can sit together as a group. All tables will be sanitized between seatings.
Sutherland’s community breakfasts are every second Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Legion Community Hall, 130 S. Maple St. Suggested donation is a minimum of $6 for adults and children 6 and above. Children 5 and under eat free.
The breakfasts are sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce, but each month has a different host, which keeps all of the profits after the expenses are paid. Interested organizations can contact Muriel Clark at nebraskaoutback@gmail.com.
