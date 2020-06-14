LINCOLN — Mormon Island State Recreation Area, near Grand Island in Hall County reopened its campground June 12 as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state.
At Mormon Island, existing reservations at the sites previously designated as reservable in Game and Parks’ online reservation system will be honored.
The remainder of sites will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org.
