LINCOLN — When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools and universities last month, the University of Nebraska State Museum was among many museums trying to figure out how to continue carrying out the educational piece of its mission.
Within days, Morrill Hall had some content available remotely for schoolchildren. Within just a few weeks, the museum has built a new library of activities and videos on top of an existing virtual learning effort, according to a press release.
April and May typically are big field trip months for Morrill Hall, with hundreds of students of all ages wandering the exhibits and soaking in lessons, and “it’s kind of heart-wrenching to walk through the museum now and see it empty,” Director Susan Weller said.
In fiscal year 2019, for example, a record 31,000 K-12 students from Nebraska explored the State Museum’s programs.
“Once we knew schools were shutting down … we thought through what we could do to support parents and teachers who are home and trying to support their children’s learning,” Weller said. “That meant taking what we usually do face to face and pivoting to deliver it remotely.”
Emily Brown, the museum’s education supervisor, and her staff, including virtual learning coordinator Annie Mumgaard, got to work.
Mumgaard said the museum began creating virtual field trips about five years ago.
“We started with what we knew best — elephants,” she said.
Eight virtual field trips consisting of standards-based material initially were created.
As the pandemic made in-person visits impossible, Morrill Hall has made its virtual field trips available three times a day every Tuesday in April, which will continue through May. Teachers can sign up their classes, or parents can sign up their children individually. Hundreds of students at a time are participating via Zoom as Nebraska scientists and educators interact live with participants.
Ashfall Fossil Beds, part of the museum, is scheduled to do a program on April 21; a program on evolution is scheduled on April 28. Next month’s offerings scheduled so far are Animals in the Hall, on May 5, and Art of Ancient Sea Monsters, May 12. For more information or to register, visit go.unl.edu/surc.
On top of those virtual field trips, museum staff have continued to create online content. Facebook Live learning sessions are posted weekly and archived on the museum’s website; programs so far cover Nebraska fossils, highway paleontology, anthropology preservation and exploring the inland sea. The Mueller Planetarium posts new content exploring space and astronomy every Wednesday. Hands-on activities that require only minimal supplies likely to be available at home are online, as well.
Brown said staff have begun delivering Morrill Hall’s Saturday Investigate programming via live-streaming, too.
Typically, museums have worried that making too much of their content available online could discourage people from visiting the brick-and-mortar buildings. The pandemic is forcing them to rethink this and likely changing their way of doing business for good.
“We talk in the museum world about visitors being able to visit before they physically come to the museum and to return virtually after they’ve left,” Weller said. “What are those different ways that your visitors can continue to learn from the museum?”
The online experience can enrich museums’ contributions as they coordinate it with in-person visits, and the emphasis on home learning “brings us back to our roots, if you will, as observers of nature and of science because your basic tools for doing science are your eyes, your ears, your hands, your nose,” said Weller, who is also a professor of entomology.
