MPCC celebrates veterans with card shower

Veterans are appreciated at Mid-Plains Community College.
That was evident from the numerous students, faculty and staff who came forward to sign cards for veterans at campuses in McCook and North Platte on Monday.
Tables were set up on both the north and south campuses in North Platte as well as in the Learning Commons in McCook. Those who stopped by were treated to cookies and encouraged to sign cards that will be distributed to veterans in local nursing homes.
“Our Military Services committee at the college is involved in raising awareness for resources available to our student veterans, forming connections in our communities and recognizing our local veterans through a variety of events, including POW-MIA Day ceremonies, Veteran’s Day thank you card signings and free admission to veterans at MCC and NPCC sporting events,” said Bobbi Muehlenkamp, area director of the Learning Commons. “We are always looking for more members and are especially interested in recruiting student members.”
Those interested in joining the committee can contact Muehlenkamp at muehlenkampb@mpcc.edu, or Brian Obert at obertb@mpcc.edu.
