Mid-Plains Community College employees have been honored for providing a combined total of 435 years of service to MPCC.
The awards, based on five-year increments of full-time service, were presented as part of the college’s Fall Enrichment Day in McCook on Friday. Recognitions were as follows:
» Five years: Heather Pucket, Rebecca Wrage, Roger Fattig, Emmanuel Luke, Brett Niemeth and Faron Morgan. Front row, left to right: Kim Zwickl, Jamie Peters, Joanna Jacobs, Jean Miller, Andrew Peterson and Heather Johnson. Not pictured: Stacie Dold and Kristine Leibhart.
» 10 years: Tad Pfeifer, Rob Bogardus, Nicole Kissinger, Gregg Cudzilo and Dr. Aaron McLean.
» 15 years: Rick Johnson, Rex Kemp, Lorrie Mowry, Randy Brown and Mary Lister. Not pictured was Kathleen McCune.
» 20 years: Karen Haller, Merwyn Bolles and Trent Wiese. Not pictured: Sharon Kircher and Dr. Glynn Wolar.
» 25 years: Susanne Bolt.
» 30 years: Jean Condon and Heather Harvie.
» 40 years: Jerry Thompson.
