MPCC employees Trek Up The Tower

Four members of Mid-Plains Community College’s employee wellness program participated in the Trek Up the Tower: Presented by The Wellbeing Partners in Omaha on Saturday. They ran up the First National Bank Tower, a 634-foot, 45-story skyscraper, in support of the Wellbeing Partners’ mission to build wellbeing into the way communities grow and do business, according to a press release.
Participating were MPCC employees: Amy Sabatka, area career placement coordinator; Erika Kampschnieder, area financial aid specialist; Bobbi Muehlenkamp, area director of Learning Commons and Jessica Sylte, Project HELP success coach.
Kampschnieder placed 121st out of 1,208 competitors with a time of 7 minutes 56 seconds. In the women’s division, she was 19th out of 673, and in her age division, she was fourth out of 86.
The team trained at the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte leading up to the Trek. It was the first Trek for Kampschnieder, Sylte and Sabatka and the second for Muehlenkamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.