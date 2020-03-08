MPCC graphic design students attend ‘Meet the Pros Conference’

Six Mid-Plains Community College graphic design and visual communication students recently attended the annual “Meet the Pros Conference” held at Scott Conference Center in Omaha.
Students attending were Elise Stevens and Mary Osborne from McCook Community College, and Philip Ryan, Travis Halligan, Alex Cahill and Angie Evans from North Platte Community College.
The event featured keynote speakers from Los Angeles and New York as well as several speakers from local agencies including Swanson Russell, Bailey Lauerman, Bozell and LinkedIn.
“One of the highlights of the conference was agency tours,” said Instructor Becky Meyers. MPCC students chose to tour Bozell which recently relocated to a new building. The tour guides presented students with valuable tips on preparing for job interviews.
Another favorite from the event was the round table discussions.
Professionals from the community moved from table to table every ten minutes and students were able to ask each one questions about their role in the design community and get advice on entering the job market in visual communications.
