MPCC hands over keys to raffle car

Isai Zuniga of North Platte receives the keys to the 2019 Mid-Plains Community College raffle car. His ticket was drawn from among 7,000 during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in September. Zuniga officially took ownership of the car Monday morning during a ceremony at the college’s north campus in North Platte. Pictured are, from left, Mark Harwood, auto body technology instructor, Zuniga and Bryan Herrick, automotive technology instructor.