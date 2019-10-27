The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will host a discussion panel Nov. 13 to encourage local residents to consider careers in health care.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be from 4-5 p.m. at the campus, 1324 Broadway, in Imperial.
The panel will be led by representatives from Imperial Manor, Dundy County Hospital and Chase County Community Hospital.
Among other topics, they will talk about what their jobs entail, the soft skills needed for a career in health care, interview tips and current and anticipated openings at their respective businesses.
“Trends continue to show a need for employees in various areas within the health care industry,” said Amy Sabatka, MPCC area career placement coordinator. “Imperial and the surrounding area is no different. Our goal with the panel is to connect the industry to various students and community members, share what it is like to work within the health care field and create excitement to help fill current and future employment needs.”
Those interested in RSVPing or receiving more information about the event can contact Sabatka at 308-535-3619 or sabatkaa@mpcc.edu. Walk-ins are also welcome.
