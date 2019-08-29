MPCC to teach fairgoers about grain bin safety

In Minnesota this month, three people have been killed in grain-bin related incidents. Those deaths hit home for Tim Zehnder, Mid-Plains Community College Director of Fire Sciences and former Minnesota resident.
From Friday to Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, Zehnder will once again demonstrate the dangers of grain bins using the college’s portable grain bin rescue simulator.
Rescue demonstrations will run once an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the front gate entrance. Joining Zehnder will be staff members Phil Larson and Chris Moore.
“I just think that sometimes we get too complacent around grain bins because so many of us have been doing the same things so many years without incident,” Zehnder said.
While he is in Grand Island demonstrating and promoting safety training, he hopes those who want to know what the large contraption is will take a little time to stop and think about grain bin safety.
Zehnder will show how new equipment and training techniques make it easier and safer for emergency medical personnel to rescue trapped victims.
The simulator allows MPCC to take safety on the road whether it is to the Nebraska State Fair or to local fire departments, feedlots, co-ops, schools — “Virtually anywhere there is a need to teach grain bin rescue safety,” Zehnder said.
The training features a simulated grain bin and utilizes a training dummy that is sucked down into the structure, where they use plastic pellets in place of grain.
Emergency responders can be trained on how to set up a rope system to raise the victim up out of the bin.
The 28-foot-long, 7-foot-wide prop is mounted on a trailer with augers so it can be transported to various locations.