Ms. Real Estate Taylor Salas is hosting a fundraising event for Ms. Habitat for Humanity at 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, at Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Ms. Habitat calendars will be available for purchase and Salas will be accepting freewill donations. All proceeds go to helping Habitat for Humanity build homes in North Platte.
Salas is a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Preferred Group in North Platte. The Flat Rock Irregulars will be performing from 6-10 p.m. at Pals, and the brewing company is donating 10% of sales to Salas’ fundraising effort.
