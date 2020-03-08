Mullen names students of month

Ninth grader Deacon DeNaeyer, son of Martin and Bree DeNaeyer, and second grader Aaron Johnson, son of Carmine Johnson, are the Mullen students of the month for February. Students of the month are drawn from tickets that can be earned every day for doing exceptional things throughout the school day. Each month the tickets are trashed after the drawing and new ones have to be earned in order to win the next month. Both winners get a shirt and the high school student that wins gets 10 free snack machine tickets or premier parking for 1 month. A student may only win once per school year but can win other prizes if drawn more than one time. This year we count the total tickets each student receives and there are two grand prizes at the end of the year for the total ticket winners.
Most Popular
-
North Platte Police Department releases description of woman found in pond
-
Moore’s free throws ice Mullen’s first-ever state tournament victory
-
Radcliffe, Kevin
-
Permanently tied together: North Platte and Bailey Yard remain synonymous, even after more than 70 years
-
Nebraska's first coronavirus disease patient is transferred to biocontainment unit
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.