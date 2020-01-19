Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank along with the Board of Directors, has announced the following promotions:

Carmen Willard, has been promoted to officer status in her role as loan documentation teview specialist. Willard has been with the bank in the Loan Documentation Department since 2015.

Gary Attebery has been promoted to vice president chief financial officer. Attebery has been with the Bank in the Finance Department since 2015.

Kendal Dodge has been promoted to vice president chief risk officer. Dodgehas been with the bank in the Finance Department since 2015.

Rebekah Smith has been promoted to mortgage loan officer. Smith has been with the bank in the Mortgage department since 2016.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.