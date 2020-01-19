Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank along with the Board of Directors, has announced the following promotions:
Carmen Willard, has been promoted to officer status in her role as loan documentation teview specialist. Willard has been with the bank in the Loan Documentation Department since 2015.
Gary Attebery has been promoted to vice president chief financial officer. Attebery has been with the Bank in the Finance Department since 2015.
Kendal Dodge has been promoted to vice president chief risk officer. Dodgehas been with the bank in the Finance Department since 2015.
Rebekah Smith has been promoted to mortgage loan officer. Smith has been with the bank in the Mortgage department since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.