LINCOLN — Hunters have until July 3 to apply for a 2020-21 multispecies lottery permit. Two types of permits are available: Super tag and combo.
The super tag permit is valid in 2020 and 2021 for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.
One super tag permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for residents/nonresidents. People may apply for the residents-only permit once per year for $25. Persons may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.
The combo permit is valid in 2020 and 2021 for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.
One combo permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for nonresidents only. Qualifying persons may apply multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.
Applications will be accepted:
» Online at outdoornebraska.org;
» Via U.S. Postal Service mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503;
» By calling 402-471-0641;
» Dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building.
Applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. on July 3, or 11:59 p.m. if applying online.
