Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Nebraska’s directed health measures, the Munroe-Meyer Guild has moved its Garden Walk online.
Portions of each of the six gardens selected for the 2020 Garden Walk will be available to view on video at the Munroe-Meyer Guild website beginning Sunday. Homeowners will showcase a favorite area of their gardens via the videos.
The Munroe-Meyer Guild supports projects at the Munroe-Meyer Institute, Nebraska’s only University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Service.
The Garden Walk is a major source of income for the guild to fund its Munroe-Meyer Institute grants.
