The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park the first weekend in February for the 53rd annual Gun & Sport Show. The Gun Show will be at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island, and will host over 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.
Dealers and exhibitor tables are still available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. Additional information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241, or by contacting Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2. Admission is only $5, children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For additional information visit heartlandeventscenter.com.
Mark your calendars for future years! The show has moved earlier in the year on a permanent basis so mark your calendars now and plan to attend the show in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.