CHADRON — The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands will implement virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.
All NNFG offices will be locked in order to protect the public and NNFG employees and implement social distancing, according to a press release from the agency.
People needing information, permits and maps may call during regular business hours to the local offices:
» Supervisor’s Office/Pine Ridge Ranger District in Chadron, 308-432-0300.
» Bessey Ranger District in Halsey, 308-533-2257.
» Fall River Ranger District in Hot Springs, South Dakota, 605-745-4107.
» Wall Ranger District in Wall, South Dakota, 605-279-2125.
» Fort Pierre Ranger District in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, 605-224-5517.
“As we work through unpredictable and rapidly changing situations, health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Jack Isaacs, NNFG forest supervisor. “We are committed to continue to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district for the latest office hours and availability.
Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
