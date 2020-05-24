CURTIS — The NCTA Aggie graduating class of 2020 will never forget their final two months of college or their commencement on May 7.
A Wednesday night awards program and Thursday afternoon graduation from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis punctuated a two-month stretch of remote learning for their associate degrees.
“If you would have told me a few months ago that my graduation would happen in my parents’ living room, I would not have believed you,” Jocelyn Kennicutt of Gothenburg shared on social media.
Kennicutt, an animal science major awarded a University of Nebraska Regents Scholarship as she proceeds to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, last week recorded the commencement invocation.
For Thursday’s event, she donned the white cap and gown she wore in 2018 as a Gothenburg High Swede and watched her 2020 ceremony with her parents, Claudine and Jamey.
“You are graduating at a pivotal moment in history and at a critically important time for agriculture,” University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm told the Aggie graduates.
“You are prepared. You are nimble and you are resilient. You have demonstrated flexibility and drive this spring that will serve you throughout your career and throughout your life.”
Nearly 120 associate of science or associate of applied science degrees and program certificates were bestowed to the Aggie graduates of the University of Nebraska two-year institution.
For the pre-recorded awards “watch party” the night before, more than 100 viewers tuned in. But fewer signed on for the 2 p.m. commencement as many of the graduates were at their jobs, on the payrolls of new employers.
NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns encouraged Aggie graduates to stay connected to their alma mater.
“I want you to know that NCTA is here for you. Our faculty and staff are always willing to lend a helping hand as you start the next phase of your life,” Bruns said.
The college located in Frontier County, at a campus originally started as a residential high school, focuses solely on programs in agricultural production, agribusiness, veterinary technology or transfer programs to 4-year degrees such as 2+2 in agricultural education. NCTA draws students from throughout the U.S.
”Whether you stay here in Nebraska, and I certainly hope that you do because we want you and we need you here in Nebraska,” said University of Nebraska President Walter “Ted” Carter, “Or, if you take your talents out of state, remember you are a Nebraskan by virtue that you went to NCTA,”
“You will always be welcomed home to Nebraska,” added Carter, who last November visited NCTA on a Sunday afternoon community visit prior to being named NU president by the Board of Regents in December.
“Whatever it is that you choose to do, make sure you that pick the thing that will most inspire and expand you,” he advised.
University Regent Bob Phares of North Platte brought greetings from the Board of Regents, and encouraged graduates to thank their families and those who enabled their college experience.
Academic highlights noted by Associate Dean Jennifer McConville included 37 students graduating with honors, with 18 as members of the academic honorary Phi Theta Kappa.
Valedictorian Alexis Penna graduated summa cum laude in animal science with a perfect 4.0. She owns and operates a diversified farm in Holley, New York. While attending NCTA, Penna was a campus resident hall assistant, active in Women in Ag and Aggie Rodeo.
Class salutatorian Dalton Keller of Torrington, Wyoming, also majored in animal science, along with completing a 1-year certificate in irrigation technology. He farms in a family diversified operation, raising beef cattle and crops.
“Congratulations on your upcoming careers and welcome to the world of agriculture or higher education,” said
Ann Bruntz of Friend, an UNSTA ’71 veterinary technology alumna and president of the Aggie Alumni Association.
Emily Kammerer of Sutherland, representing PTK, closed the ceremony with a benediction. As a cum laude graduate (3.5-3.74 GPA), she transfers to UNL this fall as an agricultural education major.
The list of graduates, the virtual graduation ceremony, and the virtual awards program is recorded at ncta.unl.edu/2020. Each graduate has a customized, recorded message by one of their professors with an introduction by Jennifer McConville.
