CURTIS — Students and staff at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are collecting for the Toys for Kids and Clothes for Kids drives as part of the Curtis Hometown Christmas observances, said Mary Rittenhouse, associate professor and chair of the NCTA agribusiness management systems division.
A “warm” winter clothing drive is also organized by the Hometown Christmas sponsoring groups, the Medicine Valley Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau Financial Services in Curtis. Donations for coats, winter caps, hats, scarves and gloves for any age child are helpful.
Donations are accepted until Friday. Campus collection points are in the ag business division on second floor of Agriculture Hall, 404 E. Seventh St., or by the desk of Jan Price at the Livestock Teaching Center, Siminoe Avenue.
