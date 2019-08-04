Nebraska Extension and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will partner Wednesday to teach youth from 9 to 18 years old at the Fourth Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day in Curtis.
The event will take place at the NCTA Educational Center, 404 E. Seventh St.
The participants will have hands-on experiences to learn the science of agronomy and Nebraska crops.
A team of seven Nebraska Extension educators specializing in cropping or water systems, or 4-H youth development along with a NCTA agronomy professor will share research-based information with the students from across Nebraska.
The hands-on field activities (for all ages) will focus on crop scouting, weed science and application, crop nutrition, plant breeding, irrigation scheduling, rooting depth and water movement, equipment technology, precision farming and center-pivot irrigation technology.
The interactive sessions will be organized in two tracks: one for youth ages 9-11 and one for youth ages 12-18. The sessions include field, laboratory and classroom activities.
For more information, contact Nebraska Extension Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or email Kathy Burr at kathy.burr@unl.edu.