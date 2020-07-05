CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has announced on-campus classes will begin for the fall semester on Aug. 24.
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, part of the University of Nebraska system, is planning a schedule for all classes to be on campus for the 2020-21 academic year, said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.
“A small campus in a small, rural community is to our advantage since we can spread out for student safety and physical distancing measures in this period of COVID-19,” Gossen said. “However, If the pandemic requires revision certainly NCTA will do so according to all state directives.”
Classes will begin August 24 as new students will be moving into student residence halls and the community on the weekend prior.
Campus closed on Labor Day
Also, since many agriculture students and families exhibit livestock or are involved directly with the Nebraska State Fair or ag production activities in late August, NCTA students will not have classes on Labor Day, Gossen said.
There will not be a fall break, but there will be two days break for Thanksgiving and the Friday after.
Final exams for Aggie students will be December 9-11, then students are adjourned until second semester resumes January 11, 2021.
The two-year college was able to start its summer session on June 15 with 25 fulltime students in the on-site veterinary technology courses, and another 26 full- or part-time students taking at least one hybrid online and in-person class.
“Our faculty and staff, food services and student services employees are on campus with well-organized protocols and following health directives and guidance from the State of Nebraska and the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department,” Gossen said.
Three instructors at the Veterinary Technology Systems complex have organized small groups for classes, laboratories and the hands-on teaching aspects important to health and safety of the campus community, said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.
“We will be establishing similar protocols in all teaching, residential, dining services, business and academic office environments,” McConville said.
Currently, Vet Tech students and faculty are wearing face masks unless they are working outside with livestock and at the campus farm.
New student enrollment July 7
Students are still being enrolled and visiting campus for tours and visits with faculty. A second New Student Enrollment Day is July 7.
More than 76 new or transfer students in addition to their parents attended NSE in person on June 9. All were able to successfully distance and rotate through their enrollment sites around campus, McConville said.
“We realize not all prospective college students have decided on their fall programs,” she added. “I want to assure students and their families the small campus, small town is quite conducive to our unique hands-on learning atmosphere at NCTA.”
Tuition is $139 per credit for all students, regardless of residence. Also, eligible students who are Nebraska residents and meet family income levels of $60,000 or below can qualify for free tuition.
For details, see ncta.unl.edu or call 1-800-328-7847 for enrollment and financial aid information.
