CURTIS — Thirteen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the spring semester.
“Our Aggie students prove academic success time and time again,” said NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns. “Even with the challenges of remote education and being off campus much of their final eight weeks, the students and faculty prevailed in meeting high academic goals.”
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA, the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.
NCTA Deans List: (4.0 GPA)
Andrew Cast, Beaver Crossing
Tiffany Dickau, Elwood
Jaci Edis, Mullen
Jenna Garver, Hastings
Alexandra Hazuka, McDonald, Kansas
Cari Howell, Lewiston
Emily Hubbell, Lexington
Dalton Keller, Torrington, Wyo.
Clayton Monheiser, Hershey
Alexis Penna, Holley, New York
Ty Smith, Elwood
Faith Spratlen, Denton
Paige Twohig, Funk
