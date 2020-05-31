CURTIS — Thirteen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the spring semester.

“Our Aggie students prove academic success time and time again,” said NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns. “Even with the challenges of remote education and being off campus much of their final eight weeks, the students and faculty prevailed in meeting high academic goals.”

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA, the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.

NCTA Deans List: (4.0 GPA)

Andrew Cast, Beaver Crossing

Tiffany Dickau, Elwood

Jaci Edis, Mullen

Jenna Garver, Hastings

Alexandra Hazuka, McDonald, Kansas

Cari Howell, Lewiston

Emily Hubbell, Lexington

Dalton Keller, Torrington, Wyo.

Clayton Monheiser, Hershey

Alexis Penna, Holley, New York

Ty Smith, Elwood

Faith Spratlen, Denton

Paige Twohig, Funk

