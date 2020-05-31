CURTIS — Fifty-two Aggie students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.

NCTA Deans Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Krista Albers, North Platte

Quentin Anderson, Pierce

Trevin Arnold, Fairbury

Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff

Tucker Bartlett, Cozad

Annie Bassett, Gothenburg

Lilliana Calkins, Palmyra

Gabriella Campisi, Omaha

Greggory Conaway, Curtis

Ashley Connell, Newport

Shelby Dismuke, Pine, Colo.

Camryn Evans, Winside

Theodore Fanta, Creighton

Trisha Fox, Stuart

Cade Francis, Imperial

Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.

Kaytie Henrickson, Norton, Kan.

Chloe Herrera, Alliance

Emily Giese, Papillion

Taylor Jackson, Sargent

Jacob Jenkins, Mitchell

Jo Cee Johnston, Royal

Michael Keeling, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg

Taylor Lambrecht, Wood River

Erica Lumsden, Luck, Wisconsin

Paige McKenzie, Western

Blake McCormick, Lewellen

Lauren Nichols, Scottsbluff

Sophia Nutter, Wilcox

Lucinda Overweg, White Lake, S.D.

Darcy Ramos Stewart, Lexington

Darci Reimers, Boelus

Emily Riley, Norton, Kan.

Megan Rudy, Scottsbluff

Elianna Sandberg, Stratton

Taylor Sayer, Cambridge

Madison Schnase, Lincoln

Samuel Schukei, Kenesaw

Brianna Schuck, Harvard

Devin Sheffield, Exeter

Christina Starkey, Linwood, Kan.

Matthew Stichka, Mullen

Bryce Tobiassen, Hildreth

Jarrod Tuttle, Eltopia, Washington

Aurora Urwiler, Laurel

Addison Villwok, Randolph

Harrison Wegener, Omaha

Ashley Wells, Phillipsburg, Kansas

Ashley Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kansas

Emmaly Wright, Cozad

Macy Zentner, Cedar Rapids

