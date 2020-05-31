CURTIS — Fifty-two Aggie students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
NCTA Deans Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Krista Albers, North Platte
Quentin Anderson, Pierce
Trevin Arnold, Fairbury
Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff
Tucker Bartlett, Cozad
Annie Bassett, Gothenburg
Lilliana Calkins, Palmyra
Gabriella Campisi, Omaha
Greggory Conaway, Curtis
Ashley Connell, Newport
Shelby Dismuke, Pine, Colo.
Camryn Evans, Winside
Theodore Fanta, Creighton
Trisha Fox, Stuart
Cade Francis, Imperial
Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.
Kaytie Henrickson, Norton, Kan.
Chloe Herrera, Alliance
Emily Giese, Papillion
Taylor Jackson, Sargent
Jacob Jenkins, Mitchell
Jo Cee Johnston, Royal
Michael Keeling, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg
Taylor Lambrecht, Wood River
Erica Lumsden, Luck, Wisconsin
Paige McKenzie, Western
Blake McCormick, Lewellen
Lauren Nichols, Scottsbluff
Sophia Nutter, Wilcox
Lucinda Overweg, White Lake, S.D.
Darcy Ramos Stewart, Lexington
Darci Reimers, Boelus
Emily Riley, Norton, Kan.
Megan Rudy, Scottsbluff
Elianna Sandberg, Stratton
Taylor Sayer, Cambridge
Madison Schnase, Lincoln
Samuel Schukei, Kenesaw
Brianna Schuck, Harvard
Devin Sheffield, Exeter
Christina Starkey, Linwood, Kan.
Matthew Stichka, Mullen
Bryce Tobiassen, Hildreth
Jarrod Tuttle, Eltopia, Washington
Aurora Urwiler, Laurel
Addison Villwok, Randolph
Harrison Wegener, Omaha
Ashley Wells, Phillipsburg, Kansas
Ashley Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kansas
Emmaly Wright, Cozad
Macy Zentner, Cedar Rapids
