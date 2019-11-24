CURTIS — Morgan Wagner and Emmaly Wright are the co-students of the month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Wagner isn’t afraid of hard work or getting her hands dirty.
For her summer job, the animal science major at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis fed livestock, milked dairy cows and did chores with hogs, goats and chickens.
However, since July, she’s spent 10 to 15 hours a week lending a hand as a student worker in the dean’s office, carrying a full semester of courses, and working part-time at an assisted living residence in the community.
As a freshman, she was a student worker both semesters at the NCTA library.
Recently, the native of Phillipsburg, Kansas was named an Aggie of the Month for October. She shares the honor with Emmaly Wright, an equine industry major from Lincoln.
“Morgan really stepped up over the summer and has helped NCTA with many initiatives,” said Jennifer McConville, associate dean. “She took a lead role and helped schedule and manage the farm duties.
“Then, after the deans’ assistant position opened, we asked her to help us in the dean’s offices. In this role, she helps gives tours and call students. Morgan was a great help in assisting the new students get started when classes began this semester, and is a great asset to our campus.”
The second-year student is a livestock industry management student within the Animal Science and Agricultural Education division.
After graduation in May, Wagner may continue at NCTA for a second associate degree in veterinary technology or may pursue a four-year degree at a university.
Wright’s passion for horses has led her to a collegiate career studying equine management in Curtis.
A Lincoln native, Wright is a third-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
She has been named one of two students at NCTA to share Aggie of the Month honors for October, said Kelly Bruns, interim dean. The other is Morgan Wagner of Kansas.
The 2016 graduate of Lincoln East High School participated in Lancaster County 4-H, showing and working with horses.
“I came to NCTA because I heard about their equine program, and I have a lot of family in this area,” Wright said.
She brought along her horse, Lucky, who she boards in a private facility, Nutt’s Farm, next to campus. There, she can be found lending a hand in feeding or caring for horses owned by other students or boarders.
“My responsibilities with the NCTA equine program right now are to care for the horses and the facilities as a student in the Equine Practicum class,” she explains, of the 76-credit hour program for an associate of applied science degree.
Some of her courses include nutrition and feeding, reproduction, disease prevention and treatment, training and riding horses, along with facilities and management.
“I like being able to ride outdoors in a beautifully-scenic part of Nebraska, or for one of my classes at the NCTA indoor arena,” Wright said.
On-campus duties keep her busy, along with two part-time jobs with Curtis businesses, the Valley View Inn and the Yellow Rose.
“Emmaly is always prepared, even after working long nights,” said instructor Huntra Christensen. “Emmaly brings a humor and positive light into the classrooms and equine barn.”
