CURTIS — The Aggie Alumni Association reunion for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has been postponed until next year.
College alumni from NCTA and its predecessor institution the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture had planned to meet June 27 at the NCTA campus.
“While we would like to gather in 2020, that isn’t possible right now,” said Aggie Alumni board chair Ann Bruntz of Friend. “Our alumni board of directors who hail from all across Nebraska felt it is best to wait until 2021.”
The new date is June 26, 2021, Bruntz said. For updates regarding alumni events, the 2021 reunion or to view photographs from the 2019 reunion in Broken Bow, go to ncta.unl.edu/activities/aggie-alumni.
