CURTIS — Thirteen freshmen and sophomore students attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis received the highest honor in FFA this week.
American FFA Degrees were awarded Saturday at 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The Aggie students who are studying agriculture education, animal science, diversified agriculture, agronomy, or veterinary technology at NCTA were active in their high school FFA chapters.
“We are very proud of the leadership and career paths these students have continued into their college programs here at NCTA in Curtis,” said Dr. Douglas Smith, associate professor of animal science and agricultural education.
The students, majors, FFA chapters are:
» Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, agronomy.
» Tyler Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, diversified agriculture.
» Colton Bell, York FFA, agronomy.
» Camryn Evans of DeWitt, Wilber-Clatonia FFA, vet technology.
» Audrey Heinz, Eaton, Colorado, Eaton FFA, ag education.
» Emily Kammerer, Sutherland FFA, animal science.
» Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg FFA, animal science.
» John Lauer, Gothenburg FFA, animal science.
» Kayla Mues, Cambridge FFA, ag education.
» Nina Parry of Genoa, Twin River FFA, vet technology.
» Brittany Pellatz, Plainview FFA, vet technology.
» Aurora Urwiler of Laurel, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge FFA, ag education.
» Camden Wilke of Columbus, Lakeview FFA, animal science.
Most of these students will be attending with their FFA chapters or family members to accept their degree, although a representative can accept it on their behalf, said Smith, who also serves at the faculty advisor for the NCTA Collegiate FFA Chapter.
NCTA is one of few remaining colleges in the U.S. focusing solely on agriculture.
