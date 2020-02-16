NCTA students step up at Heart City livestock judging event

VALENTINE — Four freshmen from NCTA in Curtis were among 50 college students who competed Feb. 8 at the Heart City Bull Bash Livestock Judging Contest.
The Aggies of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture traveled from Curtis to Valentine for the second annual judging contest held in conjunction with Bull Bash events in Cherry County’s largest Sandhills community.
NCTA freshman Jose “The Valentine contest on Saturday was all beef cattle — just bulls and breeding heifers, where we judged eight classes and talked reasons on four,” De La Cruz said.
Although the freshman’s favorite species to evaluate is hogs, cattle come in a close second.
De La Cruz was sixth high individual overall among collegians, and seventh giving his oral reasons. Avery Bermel of Randolph was close behind at seventh overall individually and ninth in reasons.
Reasons provide a verbal justification for the animal placings.
“Growing up, talking reasons wasn’t my favorite thing about livestock judging,” De La Cruz said. “Now I kind of look forward to it. It’s where you can compete and explain your placings to the judge, and get scored on that skill too.”
Also competing for NCTA were Lauren Nichols of Scottsbluff and Bailey Johnson of Hastings.
NCTA third-year student and assistant coach Grant Romshek of Shelby accompanied the Aggie team while Professor Doug Smith traveled to the Iowa Beef Expo in Des Moines with NCTA’s sophomore team.
The Bull Bash was the third contest in the 2019-20 season for the NCTA freshman. They traveled last fall to Colorado State, and competed in January at Sioux Falls.
This Saturday, the two Aggie teams are entered for the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Beef Judging Contest at Kearney.
De La Cruz said he enjoys traveling to contests with his teammates, while emphasizing livestock judging is one component of his NCTA career. He plans to graduate in May 2021 and then transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in veterinary science, and perhaps pursue a career as a veterinarian and livestock producer.
Last Sunday, Breeding bulls and heifers scrutinized at the Iowa Beef Expo in Des Moines were among an elite set of beef cattle, say two sophomores on the NCTA livestock judging team.
Nebraskans Seth Racicky of Mason City and Camden Wilke of Columbus were among six Aggie students who compared traits in 10 classes of cattle, marked their judging cards 1-4 in placings, and later gave six sets of oral reasons to judges about those rankings.
“It was the best cattle we’ve seen all year, and the most elite cattle in certain classes,” said Racicky, whose specialty is dairy, and then beef cattle.
The sophomore animal science major was fourth in placings and 22nd overall individual at the contest.
Teammate Camden Wilke, also a sophomore in animal science, was eighth in placings and 25th overall.
Their favorite class to judge?
“The Maintainer heifers was the best class we saw,” Racicky said, quickly seconded by Wilke.
“It was a scenario (for reasons) where we had to pick a champion and reserve champion, and talk it like it was the champion drive of the breed show,” they explained of the four breeding heifers.
Age and size of the composite breed of yearlings varied as birthdates spanned January 2019 to April 2019.
“They were elite cattle, brought to the Beef Expo by a family who raised them,” said Wilke, “Some of those were probably $20,000 heifers when they sold in the sale.”
Both students did well in placings while a teammate, Garrett Lapp of Adamsville, Ohio, proved the value of oral reasons.
Lapp was 12th in placings but “out-talked” Aggie teammates in reasons to gain an advantage and place 19th overall in the collegiate contest.
“Garrett caught up to us with his reason score,” Wilke said. “He’s really good at reasons.”
And for just cause.
In addition to evaluating live animals during judging workouts, the Aggies aggressively practice giving oral reasons at 6:45 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
Coach Doug Smith assigns reason classes from previous contests or workouts. Most students keep their note tablets handy from earlier competitions, or they rely on visuals in their head.
“I don’t take a lot of notes anymore but can see the classes from recall,” Racicky said.
Other teammates judging in Iowa were Maisie Kennicutt of Wallace, Matt Stichka of Mullen, and Emily Riley of Norton, Kansas.
When the Iowa contest was all said and done, the NCTA Aggie sophs were ninth high team overall, earning seventh in placings and 11th in reasons.
They’ll test their skills again this Saturday at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney, where they will be joined by their freshmen teammates.
Then, The next contest for the sophomore team will be March 11-18 at the Houston Livestock Show. Both Racicky and Wilke plan to return to NCTA for a third year in 2020-2021 to add an agribusiness degree to their portfolio. They might also go on to UNL for a bachelor’s degree and future livestock judging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.