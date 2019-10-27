CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will participate at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.
NCTA’s assistant recruiter Casey Gathje will have an NCTA display in the Expo hall on Oct. 30-31, and Nov. 1. The booth location is No. 2465, said NCTA associate dean Jennifer McConville.
“Our NCTA exhibit will feature the college’s publication “The Aggie” and FFA students and Expo attendees will be able to visit with Recruiter Gathje about academic programs for earning an associate degree or certificate,” McConville said.
Thirteen NCTA students who were active in their high school FFA chapters will be awarded the American Degree on Nov. 2.
College alumni, agriculture educators and students who are attending the convention and expo can learn more from Gathje, who graduated from NCTA in 2010 with a degree in diversified agriculture and emphasis in agronomy, said McConville.
NCTA is one of few remaining colleges in the U.S. focusing solely on agriculture production, agribusiness, agricultural mechanics and veterinary technology programs. See ncta.unl.edu for details.
