NCTA takes part in outreach at Husker Harvest Days

NCTA student Cari Howell of Lewiston talks with Doug Poland of Sargent at Husker Harvest Days.

 NCTA News

WOOD RIVER — Cari Howell of Lewiston is studying to become an agriculture teacher.

Last week she joined students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in greeting attendees at the annual Husker Harvest Days exhibits.

NCTA participated in outreach with partners from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and Nebraska Extension during the three-day show.

A scavenger hunt with Nebraska FFA chapters to expose youth to agricultural and science careers brought more than 1,000 students to the NCTA-CASNR exhibits.

Nebraska Extension partners from across the state showcased research, service and educational resources at the University of Nebraska Big Red Building.

