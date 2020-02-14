NCTA to host artist Chuck Schroeder in Curtis

CURTIS — Southwest Nebraska native Chuck Schroeder will be an “artist in residence” at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for three days next week.
The former rancher from Palisade is hanging a fine art exhibition, “Elders: Character Over Time,” at the Education Center on Monday. The show opens with an artist’s reception at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, students will have opportunity to interact with Schroeder as he creates individual portraits through sketching or painting during a three-hour sitting in his “studio” on campus.
The public can join the campus conversations on Schroeder’s career Tuesday evening as he also moderates a panel discussion with NCTA graduates who have established their livelihoods in agriculture and rural Nebraska.
“This is an excellent opportunity for our Aggie students to tap into the wealth of experiences that Chuck shares through his ranching and cattle industry leadership, entrepreneurship, rural and youth development, and as he creates an on-site visual legacy of our Western culture,” said Kelly Bruns, NCTA interim dean.
Tuesday evening’s special events are:
» 6:15 p.m.: Refreshments and art viewing.
» 6:45 p.m.: Conversation with Chuck, auditorium.
» 7:15 p.m.: Rural Leaders program, auditorium.
» 8:15 p.m.: Informal art viewing.
The events are hosted by the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, where students are engaged in programs of agricultural production, agribusiness management, agricultural equipment, and veterinary technology.
The exhibition will be open through March 2, with viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information about the exhibit and events at NCTA Monday to Wednesday, call 308-367-5231.
The artist’s web site is schroederfineart.com.
