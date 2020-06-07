LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced the student delegates selected to attend this year’s Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute. In its 49th year, NAYI challenges its delegates to learn more about the agricultural industry and careers available to them in their future. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s institute will be held virtually. NAYI is coordinated by the NDA and the members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council.
“NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation and is a popular event for our student delegates,” said NDA communications director and NAYC advisor Christin Kamm. “While the COVID-19 situation has kept us from hosting an in person event this year, we are pleased to be able to still offer all of the typical learning aspects that our delegates are accustom to. Moving to a virtual format has also allowed us to provide additional opportunities for learning that we have not previously been able to offer before. This year’s theme is ‘Building Your Brand’ and we intend to help our delegates do just that.”
Since its inception, NAYI has helped educate more than 6,500 youth from around the state. NAYI is made possible through numerous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations. This year’s virtual NAYI will be held July 6-10, and the 2020 delegates will receive additional information as the week approaches, according to a press release.
NAYI and additional youth learning opportunities throughout the year are organized by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. The 21 college students who serve on NAYC are chosen by the NDA to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across Nebraska. During NAYI, NAYC members provide valuable insight and advice about agriculture, college coursework and career building.
To learn more about NAYC or NAYI, or to view the listing of delegates selected to participate in NAYI 2020 — visit NAYI’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/index.html.
Area students selected are as follows:
» Delegates: Jakob Anderjaska, Hayes Center; Neligh Andersen, Gothenburg; Kacy Anderson, McCook; Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte; Karson Berke, Eustis; Blake Bruns, North Platte; Danielle Burge, Grant; Celie Childears, North Platte; Tayler Chytka, Cozad; Zach Dickau, Elwood; Karlie Gerlach, Wellfleet; Cailey Grabenstein, Smithfield; Kate Holcomb, Broken Bow; Ellie Jarecke, Culbertson; Alivia Knoerzer, Elwood; Natalie Koubek, North Platte; Dalton Kunkee, Lexington; Jaycee Lapp, Hayes Center; George Cordell Lee, Elsie; Thomas Moss, North Platte; Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg; Evan Niemeier, Elwood; Danielle Osmond, Broken Bow; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg; Jerad Phillips, Wallace; Ashlyn Robinson, North Platte; Reagan Ross, Callaway; Trevor Ross, Callaway; Kizziah Rutherford, North Platte; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Trevor Schneider, Cozad; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad; Matthew Soper-Wendell, Grant; Isela Tercero, Broken Bow; Gracie Wenzel, Arthur; Kaden Wykert, Sutherland.
» Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council: Nick Birdsley, Omaha; Grant Dahlgren, Bertrand; Miles Eggleston, David City; Cooper Grabenstein, Bertrand; Emily Hatterman, Wisner; Colin Ibach, Sumner; Cole Kalkowski, Omaha; Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood; Kelsey Loseke, Blair; Kelli Mashino, Spencer; Layne Miller, Lyons; Courtney Nelson, Monroe; Creighton Niemeyer, De Witt; Tyler Perrin, Ogallala; Ralston Ripp, Kearney; Megan Schroeder, Wisner; Isaac Stallbaumer, Oconto; Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, Illinois; Colton Thompson, Eustis; Josie Thompson, Wayne; Wesley Wach, Hayes Center.
