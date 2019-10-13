LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced a fourth round and request for proposals for the County Bridge Match Program. The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act, and provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges, according to a press release.
Round four will distribute $4 million to counties. The first three rounds have provided $12 million to replace or repair 200 bridges on county roads. The CBMP funds 55% of the bridge construction costs, and the counties provide a 45% match.
This is a competitive program and applications must be submitted to NDOT prior to the close of business on Dec. 6. Counties selected for funding will be notified on Jan. 17, 2020 and will enter into an agreement with NDOT. Bridges selected in round four must be constructed by Dec. 31, 2023. Additional information regarding selection criteria and the application process may be found at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/tia/bridge-match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.