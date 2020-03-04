Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS MOST OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY... .CRITICAL TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON FOR A DURATION OF GENERALLY 2-5 HRS WITH FAVORABLE FUELS IN PLACE. LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED RANGING FROM AROUND 15 PERCENT ACROSS FAR SOUTHWEST NEB TO 25 PERCENT ACROSS FAR EASTERN NORTH CENTRAL NEB. TODAY'S INCREASING SOUTHWEST WINDS WITH GUSTS 25-35 MPH IN TANDEM WITH DECENT MIXING AND TEMPERATURES RUNNING 15-20 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL WILL PROMOTE THE LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY. ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL GIVEN THE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE FUEL CONDITIONS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR, THE SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR, THE LOESS PLAINS AND THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST...... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ210... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT, LOWEST HUMIDITY ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST PANHANDLE, WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, AND FAR SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&