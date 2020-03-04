Area residents who have been named Nebraska Admirals are invited to a gathering at 6 p.m. Monday at Riverside Baptist Church, 1600 E. Second St.
All Nebraska Admirals and their significant others are invited. Please bring finger food.
In 1930, acting Gov. T.W. Metcalfe announced the creation of the “Great Navy of the State of Nebraska” while Gov. Charles W. Bryan was on vacation. Since then, admiralships have been bestowed on many notable Nebraskans and others who have performed some meaningful act or service to the state or community, according to the Nebraska Admirals website, nebraskaadmirals.org.
The Nebraska Admirals Association was formed by people who have received Nebraska Admiral certificates from the governor. David Olson of North Platte is “fleet admiral” of the organization.
The association seeks to promote and enhance the “Good Life” of the state of Nebraska, including by promoting education, tourism, agriculture and Nebraska products.
For more information, contact Olson at 308-520-3870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.