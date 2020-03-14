Nebraska Aglow lnternational Spring Conference will be March 27-28 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Kearney.
Dave and Nancy McDaniel will be speaking. Nancy McDaniel serves as the Aglow international prayer director. As a speaker and teacher on the national stage, she has a passion to see people fulfill their full destinies in Christ, according to a press release.
McDaniel carries a message of the power of prayer, bringing heaven’s atmosphere to earth. Dave McDaniel is the director of Men of Issachar, a group that supports the women of Aglow with their prayers and financial needs. He is an engaging speaker with an enthusiasrn for seeing people live in the fullness of their identity and spiritual inheritance, the release said.
This year’s theme is “Igniting Hope.”
“Together, Dave and Nancy McDaniel will bring a message of hope to Nebraska,” the release said. “Many have gone through a very tough year following the flooding of last spring. With all that is going on in our nation and the world today many of us have lost our hope in the future. We invite women and men across Nebraska to come, be filled with hope and 20/20 vision for the year ahead.”
To register for this event go to the Nebraska Aglow Facebook page where you can download a brochure cr view the link to register and pay online. To have a brochure mailed, call Tracy at 402-270-2102.
This year Aglow will also have a Youth Conference. Shannon Buzynski from Youth for Christ and Worship Leader Megan Seegers are teaming up to coordinate games and activities for students ages 12 to 18. To register your young adult or youth group, go to nebraskaaglow.weebly.com.
For more information about this worldwide organization, and to discover the many changes that have taken place in the past 50 years, go to aglow.org
