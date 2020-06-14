LINCOLN — The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elected new officers and board members during its annual meeting May 27.
Newly elected officers include Chairman of the Board Ed Woeppel of Firth; Vice Chair Patrick Rasmussen of Geneva; Secretary Lori Pankoke of Lincoln; and Treasurer Kelly Brunkhorst of Lincoln.
Newly elected board members include Mary Eisenzimmer of Big Springs, Jessica Groskopf of Scottsbluff, Bobbi Kriz-Wickam of Lincoln and Scott Richert of Gresham. Re-elected for a second three-year term were Jerry Catlett of Bruning and Gerald Clausen of Lincoln.
Board members also include Nicole Boshuslavsky of Omaha, Jolene Messinger of McCook, Scott Meradith of Lincoln, Raymond Morse of Norfolk, Tracy Olson of North Platte, Jay Rempe of Lincoln, Dr. Richard Bischoff of Lincoln who serves as the IANR Liaison Representative, Matt Dolch of Lincoln of Lincoln who serves as the President of the Nebraska LEAD Alumni Association. The Council’s president is Dr. Terry Hejny, who also serves as the director of the Nebraska LEAD Program.
The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness, and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
For more information, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program by calling 402-472-6810 or email leadprogram@unl.edu. Applications for the upcoming September 2020 program are due Monday.
