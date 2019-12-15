LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen recognized three individuals for the Hall of Fame and Industry Service Awards on Dec. 5 during the annual Convention and Trade Show in Kearney. The individuals were selected based on their continuous dedication and contribution to the beef cattle industry.
The Industry Service award recognizes those for their outstanding service to the Nebraska beef industry through their dedication and commitment to helping shape and provide for the beef industry, according to a press release from the Nebraska Cattlemen.
The 2019 Industry Service award winner was Dr. Dale Grotelueschen. Most recently Grotelueschen was the director of the University of Nebraska’s Great Plains Veterinary Education Center.
Prior to that he spent years with Pfizer Animal Health and the UNL Panhandle Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. He is also currently the chair of the Cattle Health and Wellbeing Committee for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“Throughout his dedicated years to the beef cattle industry he has published vital research papers on subjects related to BVD and has extensive knowledge and experience with beef quality assurance and disease prevention,” the release said.
The Hall of Fame award highlights Nebraska Cattlemen members who exemplify an ongoing commitment to the beef cattle industry.
Presented only once annually, this award is Nebraska Cattlemen’s highest honor. The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees are Dave and Loretta Hamilton. Dave and Loretta are fourth-generation ranchers on the 18,000-acre Reed Hamilton Ranch in Thedford. Over the years, the Hamiltons have transitioned the ranch into some non-conventional practices that have extended the life of their pastures and increased the number of cows. Between the two of them,
Dave and Loretta have served on the Nebraska Cattlemen board, Nebraska CattleWomen, Nebraska Beef board, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation board, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association board, Cattlemen’s Beef board and the American National CattleWomen.
Three industry professionals and contributors were also recognized on Dec. 5.
Dr. Travis Mulliniks, assistant professor in range cow production systems out of West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, received the Nebraska Ranch & Conservation Endowment Award.
Presented by Scott Knobbe, NCF president, it honors professors or instructors providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a range management and conservation related area.
Mulliniks’ area of expertise is beef cattle ruminant nutrition, metabolism, and physiology, and he aims to create cost-effective, innovative rich, simple to implement rangeland/forage and animal management practices and systems that promote ecological stewardship, grazing animal efficiency, and economic sustainability.
Dr. Jim MacDonald, professor of animal science at UNL, was presented with the Nebraska Beef Industry Endowment, which honors those professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a beef industry related area.
MacDonald’s primary research focus is in beef cattle production systems and he teaches classes in animal nutrition, management, and systems analysis at the undergraduate and graduate levels. He is also an instructor for the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program, the UNL Feedlot Management Internship Program, and advises both graduate and undergraduate students.
Homer and Darla Buell received the Friend of the Foundation award. The honor is presented annually to a person and/or business who has shared endless amounts of time, talent and/or treasure with the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.
Homer and Darlaare among of the fourth generation of Buells to operate Shovel Dot Ranch, which was founded in 1882 by Homer’s great-grandfather.
The Buells have built relationships with advocates for agriculture locally, nationally and internationally and have earned an outstanding reputation as respected leaders. Homer hasn’t forgotten the lessons he learned while growing up on the ranch and has worked to instill those same values in Nebraska youths.
He has sponsored youth programs that allow young people to become more involved in agriculture.
