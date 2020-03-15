LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen along with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will be hosting a free Stress Webinar at noon Tuesday, sponsored by Allflex Livestock Intelligence. This webinar is free and open to the public, no preregistration required, anyone is welcome to join by going to zoom.us/j/283190186.
Stress has become a fact of life for farm families. Many are facing financial problems, marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, weather, production challenges and more. Susan Harris, assistant Extension educator at West Central Research & Extension Center, will be covering the following topics during this webinar:
» Recognizing symptoms of stress in ourselves and others.
» Understanding how chronic stress affects us and learning coping strategies.
» Sleep Deprivation.
» How to talk to someone experiencing chronic stress.
» How to approach a conversation if you feel someone is considering suicide.
» Where to turn for help.
Susan Harris serves as the Rural Health, Wellness, and Safety educator for Nebraska Extension. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences in business, as well as a master’s degree in health and human performance-gerontology. She has a 14-year-long history of education, liaison and administrative work in health, wellness and safety. She is certified in mental health first aid, psychological first aid, QPR and the Michigan State University training program for communicating with farmers under stress, providing workshops across the state. Susan also serves as a staff member for AgrAbility, a partnership organization between UNL and Easterseals Nebraska, which provides information to producers and their families on assistive technology and site modifications that enable people with disabilities to remain involved in production agriculture.
