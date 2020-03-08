LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meetings on March 24 at UNL East Campus to hear updates on proposed research projects and March 25 at The Embassy Suites Lincoln, 1040 P Street.
The Board will address regular board business on March 25. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.
