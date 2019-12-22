Nebraska Corn Growers Association elects officers

GRAND ISLAND — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Ramada Inn in Grand Island on Tuesday for their annual meeting. Following the annual meeting, NeCGA held a regular board meeting and elected officers.
Dan Nerud of Dorchester was re-elected as President. Other officers re-elected include Andy Jobman of Gothenburg, vice president; Chris Grams of Upland, secretary; and Dan Wesely of Morse Bluff, chairman. Elected to treasurer was Michael Dibbern of Cairo.
“The board is thankful to Tom Nathan of Meadow Grove, for his years of service as treasurer for the organization,” a press release said.
During the annual meeting, NeCGA delegates elected two at-large members to the board. Steve Ebke of Daykin and Carl Sousek of Prague were re-elected.
“We are very grateful for the volunteer efforts that our grower leadership and officers give on an annual basis,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA, in the release. “I look forward to working alongside our leadership team in increasing opportunities for our membership in the coming year.”
