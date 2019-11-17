CURTIS — The public is invited for a lecture “Nebraska: An Ecosystem in Harmony” on Nov. 25 at the NCTA campus in Curtis.
The Heuermann Lecture featuring panelists and moderators from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be livestreamed to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Education Center auditorium at 3:30 p.m.
The lecture is based at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln and livestreamed for students and the public to attend at NCTA, as well, said NCTA interim dean Kelly Bruns. The 90-minute program is free of charge.
In order to meet the global demand for food, fuel, feed and fiber agricultural production must increase by more than 70% by 2050. Reaching this goal will require a more efficient use of marginal lands, extensive growth in agriculture and new methods to deal with extreme weather, soil degradation and biological invasions.
Panelists will include Craig Allen, professor at the School of Natural Resources and director of the Center for Resilience in Working Agricultural Landscape, Andrea Basche, assistant professor in department of Agronomy and Horticulture, and Michael Forsberg, co-founder of the Platte Basin Timelapse Project and professor of practice in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication.
The panel will be moderated by Martha Mamo, head of the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture and John Carrol, director of the School of Natural Resources.
Lincoln attendees can participate in a dinner and a showing of the documentary film “Follow the Water.”
See details at heuermannlectures.unl.edu/
The Heuermann Lecture Series is co-sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Programs are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.