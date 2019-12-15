LINCOLN — Delegates at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention in Kearney Dec. 10 elected five members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Katie Olson was re-elected to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors representing the North Central region in Nebraska. Olson will represent members from 14 counties including Cherry, McPherson, Logan, Thomas, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, and Custer counties. Olson and her husband, James, grow corn, soybeans, and raise cow/calf pairs on a ranch near Atkinson. They are members of Holt County Farm Bureau.
Dustin Ladenburger was re-elected to represent the Southwest region in Nebraska. He represents Farm Bureau members in 13 counties including Perkins, Lincoln, Dawson, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Phelps, Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow, Furnas, and Harlan. He grows dryland wheat, corn and milo, and has a cow-calf operation near Stratton. He is a member of Hitchcock County Farm Bureau.
David Grimes was elected to represent the South Central region of Nebraska. He represents Farm Bureau members in 13 counties including Hamilton, York, Seward, Kearney, Adams, Clay, Filmore, Saline, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, and Jefferson. He replaces Leslie Boswell of Shickley, who completed her term of six years on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board. Grimes and his wife, Becky, raise irrigated corn, soybeans, and alfalfa on their farm near Minden. They are members of Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau.
Hilary Maricle was re-elected as the ag promotion at-large director. The ag promotion at-large position represents local and state promotion and education committees on the state board of directors. These committees promote agriculture locally, statewide, and on a national level. Maricle and her husband, Brian, grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and raise cattle, hogs, and sheep near Albion. They are members of Boone County Farm Bureau.
Lance Atwater was re-elected as youth-at-large member of the board. The youth-at-large position represents young farmers and ranchers on the state board of directors. He and his wife, Krystal, grow irrigated corn, popcorn, non-GMO white corn and soybeans, and have a cow-calf operation near Ayr. They are members of Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau.
All terms are for three years. The Nebraska Board of Directors has 13 members, who must all be farmers or ranchers in Nebraska.
