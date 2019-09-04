The Nebraska State Grange will host its annual convention Sept. 13-15 at the Midtown Ramada Inn in Grand Island. The National Grange delegates this year will be Harry and Cindy Greer from Colorado. Cindy is National Grange Ceres, and president of the Colorado State Grange.
During the convention, the organization will look over organizational policies and suggest some resolutions for debate.
Grange is an organization dedicated to family and community with its roots in agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.