Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands officials will begin to open developed recreation sites to the public on Wednesday.
The areas reopening include the Nebraska and Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest, Buffalo Gap, Fort Pierre, and Oglala National Grasslands, according to a press release from the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region, which includes Nebraska.
According to the press release, some roads and areas may be closed due to seasonal or flood damage. Overnight camping on the Pine Ridge Ranger District will be limited to areas with existing fire rings.
The National Grassland Visitors Center, Hudson Meng Education & Research Center and showers at the main Bessey Ranger District campground will remain closed. Fire restrictions are in effect for the Pine Ridge Ranger District.
Recreation site information is available at fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices.
The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region includes 24 national forests and grasslands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Before heading outdoors, forests and grassland visitors are encouraged to recreate safely and responsibly by keeping the following in mind:
» Plan ahead. Visitors are encouraged to check with local forest and grassland offices before heading outdoors. Many mid- and high-elevation recreation areas are under snow and remain closed.
» Come prepared with all the essentials, including food, water and emergency supplies.
» Stay close to home to keep other communities safe.
» Stay 6 feet apart from others. Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.
» Take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.
» Prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.
» Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
» Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.
