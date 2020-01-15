Nebraska nonprofit organizations and University of Nebraska programs addressing issues important to the state may now submit funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska for the group’s 2020 grant awards.
Potential grant seekers must submit a letter of inquiry by Feb. 18, according to a press release. Letter requirements are provided at womeninvestinginnebraska.org. Based on these inquiries, WIN will invite 12 to 16 organizations to submit formal grant proposals in April.
Each year, WIN members split their donations into a grant for a University of Nebraska project and a grant for a Nebraska nonprofit project based on a proposal review process.
Cassie Kohl of Omaha chairs the WIN Grants Committee for 2020.
“WIN members seek out bold projects where a grant can make a significant impact,” Kohl said. “We look for projects addressing important issues in Nebraska with innovative ideas.”
In 2019, WIN awarded two grants of $93,000 each, including one to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and one to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society. Since 2011, WIN has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants split equally between eight Nebraska nonprofit organizations and eight University of Nebraska programs.
The 2020 grant amounts that will be announced next fall will be determined by the gifts WIN members provide through June 30, 2020.
WIN Chair Candy Henning of Lincoln said WIN’s nearly 200 members live across Nebraska and in several other states.
“It is always humbling and gratifying to see the innovation and passion Nebraskans have for addressing important issues in our state. As a collective giving group, WIN gets to help them accomplish big things,” Henning said.
Women Investing in Nebraska engages, educates and empowers philanthropists by collectively awarding annual grants to bold University of Nebraska and nonprofit initiatives addressing important issues in Nebraska. Visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org for more information.
Grant seekers may contact Lori Shriner at 402-458-1209 or 800-432-3216.
For membership information, contact Carly Wegner at 402-504-3327 or 800-432-3216, or visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org.
