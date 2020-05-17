LINCOLN —The Nebraska Optometric Association is warningconsumers to be wary of companies taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming their devices make it easy to conduct at-home eye exams.
“The American Optometric Association has issued a warning that some companies are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and asserting that their devices make it easy to conduct an eye exam at home,” said Andrew Bateman, NOA president.
“The truth of the matter is, there are a number of components that are part of an in-person, comprehensive eye exam with a doctor of optometry and there is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, at-home device or app that people can use to self-conduct all of the elements of a proper eye examination,” Bateman said.
The NOA warns that it is more important than ever to be aware of products that give the mistaken impression that their devices can substitute for a comprehensive eye examination or that they can shortcut getting a contact lens or eyeglasses prescription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.