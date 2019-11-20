The holiday meal and its preparation is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving celebration.
To keep your friends and family safe from food poisoning, the Nebraska Regional Poison Control Center released some tips for staying healthy on Thanksgiving.
These steps can help:
» All kitchen helpers should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.
» Keep turkey in its original wrapping, refrigerated until ready to cook. Don’t defrost a turkey at room temperature.
» Avoid rinsing your turkey before cooking. Let the cooking process take care of the bacteria and avoid the risk of cross-contamination.
» Cook the turkey at 325 degrees F or higher.
» Use a meat thermometer until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
» Store leftover turkey in the refrigerator and use within three to four days.
» Don’t prepare food if you are sick.
Concerns for
carbon monoxide
Cold weather increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. CO is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely. It has no color, taste or smell, and is often called “the silent killer,” according to a press release. Some symptoms can mimic other illnesses including the stomach flu and food poisoning. Symptoms can include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and even loss of consciousness. Make sure that all furnaces, chimneys, wood stoves and heaters are checked regularly. It is very important to have a CO detector in your home. Here are some tips to avoid CO poisoning:
» Never use barbecue grills or gasoline-powered equipment indoors or in a garage.
» During power outages, gasoline-powered generators should only be used outdoors, away from vents and windows, and at least 25 feet from the house.
» Don’t use gas ovens to heat the home.
» Avoid sitting in a car with the engine running if deep snow is blocking the exhaust pipe.
» Never leave your car running in a garage, even if the garage door is open. CO can still build up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.