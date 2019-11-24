The second largest indoor U.S. farm show, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, will be Dec. 10-12 in Lincoln.
Spread across 9.2 acres, the 13th annual Nebraska Power Farming Show features the broadest mix of ag-related products and services found in the Midwest.
Agriculture remains the lifeblood of rural Nebraska where families operate and maintain 48,700 farms across the state. Contributing approximately $25 billion in annual cash receipts to the state’s economy, Nebraska farmers and ranchers grow a diverse mix that includes corn, dry beans, alfalfa, popcorn and sugar beets, and raise beef, pork, poultry and dairy cattle.
“With 790 companies on hand representing 60 product and service categories, farmers and ranchers will find everything they need to increase profits, lower input costs and improve productivity at the Nebraska Power Farming Show,” said Tom Junge, show director. “It’s an agricultural megastore.”
This year’s features include:
» Purdue University’s award-winning agBOT will be at the Pavilion 3 café. This autonomous machine can identify plants, destroy weeds and fertilize crops, all while navigating a field. The 2019 first-place agBOT Challenge winner has the potential to not only decrease the overall cost of farm operation but reduce negative environmental impacts and compensate for farm labor shortages as well.
» Ag Tech Innovation Competition at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at in Pavilion 2 East. Five ag tech start-ups will pitch their latest ideas to help producers manage their operations more effectively. A $20,000 grand prize and $5,000 people’s choice will be awarded.
» Screening of the movie “Silo” at 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Pavilion 2 East.
» 85 new exhibitors.
Show hours run 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Admission and parking at the Lancaster Event Center is free.
For additional show information, visit nebraskapowershow.com.
