LINCOLN — A treeless prairie. The Great American Desert. A vast, open sea of grass. These characterizations of Nebraska’s landscape don’t reflect the state’s close connection to trees and native plants. Discover a richer, more diverse story in “Nebraska Roots: Trees and Native Plants,” premiering at 6:30 p.m. March 1 on NET.
The new documentary begins with a look at the state prior to Westward Expansion, when what is now Nebraska was blanketed in tallgrass, according to a press release from NET. Native American tribes relied on both cultivated and wild plants for food, shelter, medicinal and spiritual purposes. As explorers and homesteaders discovered the prairie, they transformed the landscape by planting trees for timber and fuel.
In the one-hour program, viewers will travel the state — from tallgrass prairies and Ponderosa pine forests, to rolling Sandhills and vibrant gardens for pollinators — revealing that Nebraska is actually home to a rich variety of tree and plant species that take our landscape from flat to fantastic.
The documentary also follows the life of settler Julius Sterling Morton, whose name would become synonymous with tree planting and a nationwide celebration of Arbor Day, and Charles Bessey, whose experimental plantings became part of Nebraska’s National Forest.
“Nebraska Roots: Trees and Native Plants” also gives viewers a closer look at the diversity of plants represented at the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum; efforts to restore Nebraska’s native grasslands; the invasive emerald ash borer; the benefits of planting windbreaks; fighting fires in the Panhandle; and increasing food resources, habitat and pesticide-free areas for bees, flies, moths, butterflies and beetles.
And, viewers will learn about the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, a joint effort between Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha and The Arbor Day Foundation. While it began as a lemur conservation project, it has blossomed into a tree-planting initiative to preserve lemur habitat.
“Nebraska Roots: Trees and Native Plants” repeats on NET at 7 p.m. March 5; 1:30 p.m. March 8 and at 9 p.m. March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.