Tim Marshall will become CEO and general manager of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association on Jan. 1, the company’s Board of Directors announced in a press release.
He will succeed Craig Larson, who announced in March his plans to retire at the end of the year.
“I’m happy for Tim and confident that the company will be in good hands,” Larson said. “He has been serving as COO for the past year and has been working more closely with all the markets. Tim has a wealth of sales, programming and management experience. He understands our mission of serving agriculture and rural Nebraska. Tim inherits a great management team along with professional and dedicated staffs.”
Marshall has been with the NRRA for six years, according to the press release. In 2018 he was named chief operating officer.
He grew up on a ranch near Eddyville and graduated from Kearney State College with a broadcasting degree. He worked as an account executive for NTV in Kearney, later moving into radio sales in Lincoln and Omaha. While in Omaha, he also served as associate farm director at KFAB. Before joining the NRRA, he was market manager for a radio group in Kearney and Grand Island.
“I’m extremely excited and blessed to be named the next GM/CEO of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association,” Marshall said. “I appreciate the Board of Directors’ confidence in me to be the next leader.”
The NRRA is the only farmer- and rancher-owned radio group in the country. Along with flagship station KRVN in Lexington, other stations include KNEB in Scottsbluff, KTIC in West Point, KAMI in Cozad and KAWL/Max County in York. In recent years, the NRRA has added network affiliates in Chadron, Sidney, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Fairbury.